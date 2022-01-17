Seigniorage Shares Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $367,169.46 and $53,938.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for about $0.0180 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00061149 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00071018 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,211.88 or 0.07598977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.11 or 0.99670841 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00069082 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007782 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

