Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $7.81 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seiko Epson (SEKEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.