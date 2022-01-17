Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $204.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 42.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

