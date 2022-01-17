Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $10,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $137.96 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.88.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.