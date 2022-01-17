Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.24. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.