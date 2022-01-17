Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein Sells 1,000 Shares

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Asaf Silberstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of Semtech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $80.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.24. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Semtech in the second quarter worth $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth $166,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Semtech in the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

