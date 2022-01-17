Senior (LON:SNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $143.92

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 143.92 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 140.50 ($1.91), with a volume of 29761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.90 ($1.93).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Senior from GBX 190 ($2.58) to GBX 160 ($2.17) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.44) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.40) to GBX 137 ($1.86) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 119.95 ($1.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of £589.28 million and a PE ratio of -19.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 134.86.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

