ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ServiceNow worth $272,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,949,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in ServiceNow by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $694.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,987,193.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $531.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.17, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $635.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $626.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $720.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

