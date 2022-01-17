SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $224,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 102,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In related news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 12,217 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $429,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dinesh Popat sold 981 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $33,932.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,448 shares of company stock worth $996,018. 49.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $24.01 on Monday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

