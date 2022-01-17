SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 246.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR opened at $49.60 on Monday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. The company had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.58%.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.62.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

