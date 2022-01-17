SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kazia Therapeutics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of KZIA opened at $7.80 on Monday. Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.77.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

