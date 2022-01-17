SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,092 Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Agora were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Agora by 397.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

API has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Agora from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Agora in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

API stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of -0.28. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

