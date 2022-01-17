SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $473,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 105.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NYSE:LAC opened at $30.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 1.18. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $41.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 57.43 and a quick ratio of 57.43.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

