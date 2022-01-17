SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $290.30 on Monday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.63 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.03 and a 200 day moving average of $264.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 28.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $321.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.57.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

