Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.25.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of SJR.B traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$37.73. 150,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,484. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.78. Shaw Communications has a one year low of C$21.85 and a one year high of C$38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.08%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

