Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €125.00 ($142.05) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €108.20 ($122.95) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €132.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.45. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

