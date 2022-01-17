Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €125.00 ($142.05) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($198.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($261.36) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €179.09 ($203.51).

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €108.20 ($122.95) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €132.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €136.45. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €108.00 ($122.73) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($282.95). The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

