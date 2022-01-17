Short Interest in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Increases By 68.5%

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the December 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ARMP stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $5.76. 4,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,790. The stock has a market cap of $156.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.17. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 594.94% and a negative return on equity of 90.20%. On average, analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 928.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 48,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 91,782 shares during the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

