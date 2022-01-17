Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 48.1%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 1,072,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,567.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20.
Banca Mediolanum Company Profile
