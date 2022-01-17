Short Interest in Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Decreases By 48.1%

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 556,700 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the December 15th total of 1,072,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,567.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF opened at $9.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

