Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Decreases By 35.6%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the December 15th total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bright Lights Acquisition by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 141,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLTS opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

