Short Interest in Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Rises By 40.7%

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 40.7% from the December 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

CNSWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,458.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF traded down $19.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,696.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,749.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1,692.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.95. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of $1,200.45 and a 52 week high of $1,919.99.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 57.94%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.