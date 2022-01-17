Short Interest in Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) Increases By 48.4%

Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CELP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the December 15th total of 12,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cypress Environmental Partners by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cypress Environmental Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CELP remained flat at $$1.13 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 188 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,240. Cypress Environmental Partners has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.60.

Cypress Environmental Partners (NYSE:CELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.43 million during the quarter. Cypress Environmental Partners had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a negative return on equity of 5,487.48%.

About Cypress Environmental Partners

Cypress Environmental Partners LP engages in the provision of essential midstream services. The firm’s services include pipeline inspection, integrity and hydrostatic testing services to energy companies and vendors. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline Inspection, Pipeline & Process and Water & Environmental Services.

