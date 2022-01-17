Short Interest in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) Increases By 128.6%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,130,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHHC opened at $9.78 on Monday. DiamondHead has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

