Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Declines By 40.5%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $$675.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.

About dormakaba

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

