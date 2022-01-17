Short Interest in dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Declines By 40.5%

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the December 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of dormakaba stock remained flat at $$675.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $675.00. dormakaba has a 12-month low of $675.00 and a 12-month high of $675.00.
About dormakaba
