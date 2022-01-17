Short Interest in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Decreases By 33.7%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the December 15th total of 562,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

