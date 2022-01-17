Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Increases By 100.0%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HRGG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.50.

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc is a holding company for Heritage Bank of St. Tammany, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm offers checking, savings, mobile and online banking, automated teller machines (ATMs) , and other services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations in one-to four-family residential real estate loans, including non-owner-occupied properties and home equity lines of credit, and commercial real estate.

