Short Interest in Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) Increases By 100.0%

Heritage NOLA Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRGG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
HRGG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.10. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. Heritage NOLA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $16.50.
Heritage NOLA Bancorp Company Profile
