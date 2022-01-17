Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Decreases By 48.6%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 48.6% from the December 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of KIII remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,700. Kismet Acquisition Three has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Three during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

