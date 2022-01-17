Short Interest in Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Drops By 35.7%

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the December 15th total of 224,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 723.0 days.

KLKNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF remained flat at $$11.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 700. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $11.50.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

