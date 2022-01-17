Short Interest in Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Drops By 37.0%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the December 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LYSDY traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.08. 173,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

