Short Interest in Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rises By 166.7%

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.27.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OUKPY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.