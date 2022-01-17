Short Interest in MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Decreases By 36.7%

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,840,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,850,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,625,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSDA stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $9.87. 139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,022. MSD Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

