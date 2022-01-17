Short Interest in NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Declines By 44.6%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decline of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 904.42 and a quick ratio of 904.42. The stock has a market cap of $191.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $23.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 2,675.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

