Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Increases By 113.1%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the December 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NAD stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.91. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.60 and a 1 year high of $16.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 602.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

