Short Interest in Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Rises By 60.7%

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.00.

Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,560. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $749.62 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.5983 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pandora A/S’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

