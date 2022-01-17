Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Grows By 49.5%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ILPMF remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Monday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

About Permanent TSB Group

Permanent TSB Group Holdings Plc engages in the provision of retail financial services. The company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to its customers including current accounts, retail and corporate and institutional deposits, residential mortgages, term loans, credit cards and overdrafts, as well as general insurance, pensions, investments and life insurance.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.