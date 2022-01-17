Short Interest in Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) Grows By 49.5%

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the December 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
ILPMF remained flat at $$1.80 during midday trading on Monday. Permanent TSB Group has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70.
About Permanent TSB Group
