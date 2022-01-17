Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Decreases By 52.5%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PHXHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PHXHF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.83. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 233. PHX Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

