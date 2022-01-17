Short Interest in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Decreases By 38.7%

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the December 15th total of 4,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.39. 1,926,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,770. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $146.83 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after acquiring an additional 793,567 shares during the period. Loews Corp increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 742,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231,409 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Pretium Resources by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 154,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 103,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 78,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

