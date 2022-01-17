Short Interest in Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Expands By 94.0%

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

PSET traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $56.72. 51,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,380. Principal Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.36.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 88,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000.

