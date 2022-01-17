Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Grows By 60.5%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of RVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 677,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,460. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 108.8% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 71,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 37,216 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 33.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 37,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

