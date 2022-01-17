Short Interest in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Grows By 60.5%

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,200 shares, a growth of 60.5% from the December 15th total of 203,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of RVT traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 677,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,460. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
