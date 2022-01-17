Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Declines By 39.3%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 214.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Schmitt Industries worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

