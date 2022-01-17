Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Declines By 39.3%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ SMIT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720. Schmitt Industries has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 214.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.
About Schmitt Industries
Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.
