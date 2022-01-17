Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Drops By 53.5%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SVNDY opened at $22.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Seven & i has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.11.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

