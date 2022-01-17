Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Decreases By 36.4%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IPOF stock remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 982,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the second quarter worth about $246,000. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.