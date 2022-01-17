Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Drops By 48.2%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.

Square Enix stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Square Enix will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

