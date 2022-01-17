Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Drops By 48.2%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 102,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.1 days.
Square Enix stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.43. Square Enix has a one year low of $46.75 and a one year high of $68.42.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $729.56 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that Square Enix will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
About Square Enix
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.