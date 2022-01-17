Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 50.0%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.69.
Superior Gold Company Profile
