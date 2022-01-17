Short Interest in Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Rises By 50.0%

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. Superior Gold has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.69.

Get Superior Gold alerts:

Superior Gold Company Profile

Superior Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. It owns the Plutonic Gold operations located in Australia. The company was founded on July 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.