Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Declines By 47.8%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.23. 25,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,710. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 72.07% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TRxADE HEALTH by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

