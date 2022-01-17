Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Increases By 148.9%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 148.9% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 84,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $66.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

