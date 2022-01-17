Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Expands By 57.9%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNP. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 853.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 143,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 91,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund alerts:

NYSE MNP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,780. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.