Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SSTK shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 96.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter worth $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

SSTK opened at $93.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shutterstock will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

