Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHPPY. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Signify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Signify stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. Signify has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Lamps, LED (Light-Emitting Diode), Professional and Home. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

