Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Short Interest Update

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the December 15th total of 714,800 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

SIMO traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $92.00. The stock had a trading volume of 379,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,170. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.45 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 89.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIMO. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

