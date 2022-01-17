Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 681 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

SBUX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,703,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,677,890. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.40. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $95.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.