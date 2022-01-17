Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 70 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $259.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,420. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADSK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

